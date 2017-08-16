Celebration of Life services for LeRoy D. Wagaman, 73, of Reliance, SD will be Friday, August 18, 2017 at 2:00 pm at the Zion Lutheran Church in Chamberlain, SD. A prayer service will be 7:00 pm Thursday at the Hickey Funeral Chapel in Chamberlain. LeRoy Dennis Wagaman was born July 2, 1944 at Chamberlain, SD to Jake and Pauline (Frey) Wagaman. He attended school in Reliance and graduated in 1962 from Reliance High School. LeRoy had numerous jobs in the area. He worked for Walt Berg, Big Bend Dam, the railroad, the S.D. Highway Department, Reliance Conoco, and for the past 50 years he worked for the Farmer’s Union Oil. During his years at the Farmer’s Union, he drove the fuel truck and was very proud of the new truck he was driving. On October 22, 1966, LeRoy was united in marriage to Mary Ann Abrahamson at the Zion Lutheran Church. During his younger years he enjoyed hunting and trapping and later in life he spent time at auctions. He and Mary enjoyed going to German Fests throughout South Dakota. LeRoy and Mary loved their animals “children” very much. He loved his black dog Jake so very much. LeRoy passed away on August 8, 2017 at his home after a courageous battle with cancer at the age of 73 years. He is survived by the love of his life Mary; two sisters Loraine Suhl of Reliance and Marilyn Wagaman of Reliance; special nephew Dana Kenobbie of Oacoma; two sisters-in-law Eva Miller and Violet Elvaker; a brother-in-law Boyd Abrahamson; and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceding him in death were his parents Jake and Pauline Wagaman; two brothers Emil “Jack” Wagaman and Roland “Bill” Wagaman; sister Henrietta Kenobbie; mother-in-law Nellie Abrahamson; two brothers-in-law Earl and Lawrence Abrahamson; and his best buddy Jake. Memorials may be directed to the Trinity Lutheran Church, PO Box 943, Reliance, SD 57569 or the Helmsley Cancer Center, c/o Avera St. Mary’s Foundation, 801 E Sioux Ave, Pierre, SD 57501.