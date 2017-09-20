Graveside services for Lillian Elaine Johnsson, 78, of Chamberlain, SD, were held on Wednesday, September 20, 2017, at 1:00 p.m., at the Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Worthington, MN.

Lillian Elaine Johnsson was born October 1, 1938, in Worthington, MN the daughter of John and Marie Starkenburg. Lillian passed away on Monday, September 11, 2017, at the Sanford USD Medical Center in Sioux Falls, SD. She is survived by sisterin-law Margit (Ray) Hong of Minnetonka, MN; niece Deb (Tom) Ferguson of Eau Claire, WI, nephew Tom (Tina) Hong of Maple Grove, MN; grand nieces and nephews, as well as many friends. Preceding her in death were husband Gilford "Gil" Johnsson and parents John and Marie Starkenburg.

Lillian married Gil in 1967 and lived in Worthington, Marshfield, WI, and Fort Dodge, IA before moving to Chamberlain in 1988. She was active in the GFWC (General Federation of Women's Clubs), the ESO Reading Sorority, the Center for Western Studies in Sioux Falls, and many other organizations.

Lillian wrote research papers for the Dakota History Conference on various subjects, and was a member of both Good Bears of the World and the Stieff Bear Club, having made and collected over 400 Teddy Bears.

Memorials are preferred to United Church of Christ or Cozard Memorial Library, Chamberlain, SD. Condolences may be sent to 1209 S. Main Street, Chamberlain, SD 57235.

Benson Funeral Home in Worthington is in charge of the arrangements.