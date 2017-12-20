Logan Reyes Aguallo, 25, was born January 14, 1992 in Alliance, NE to Joe and Peggy (Peterson) Aguallo. He passed away on December 12, 2017 while at the family ranch in South Dakota. Logan attended District 39 in Berea where he met his lifelong friend and cohort Angus Krebs. He later attended Hemingford High School before moving to South Dakota and graduating from Lyman High School at Presho. As a young child, Logan was always full of energy and curiosity. His passion for fishing, guns and loud trucks grew as he got older. He was never happier than when he had some vehicle torn apart, so he could put it back together. He enjoyed his time up on the Peterson Ranch, the river, the beautiful scenery, shooting at prairie dogs (mostly missing) and helping out. He was always there with a smile and a sunny disposition. He liked to give out big hugs and share his simple joy of life. His friends always knew that he was there for them if they needed him. The family got to spend a lot of time together this summer enjoying each other’s company. Logan worked in construction this summer allowing him to be in the area and it also gave him the opportunity to share many good times fishing and hanging out with family and friends. His passing will leave a big hole in our lives and he will be forever missed. He is survived by his parents, Joe and Peggy Aguallo, his brothers Joe Jr. and Lyman (Marina), sisters Gina (Jose Lopez) and Kanela, nephew and niece Brycen and Miah Lopez, his grandmother Leola Peterson and many aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his grandparents manual and Louisa Aguallo and Lyle Peterson, his aunt Angie Rivera and numerous cousins.