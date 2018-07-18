Lyle Anthony Schumacher, 72, of Oacoma passed away in his sleep on July 5, 2018 at Sanford Medical Center in Chamberlain. Family services will be held at a later date in Wyoming. Lyle Anthony “Tony” Schumacher was born August 22, 1945 to Lyle and Bette (Kirk) Schumacher. He is survived by his wife Bonnie of Oacoma; his son Anthony Kirk “Tuff” Schumacher of Oacoma; daughter Valentine Jean (Lenny) Smith of West Virginia; granddaughters Brittany and Kayla; great grandsons Ian Prescott and Paul Anthony; a brother Larry (Evelyn) Borneman of Las Vegas, NV; nieces and nephews: Mary Jean, Tracy, Sheri, Terri, Jeff, David, and Jared; and many other family and friends. Preceding him in death were his parents Bette and Lyle, his brother Kirk, and his sister Sherrie.