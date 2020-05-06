Lyle Smith was born November 25, 1939, to Herbert and Ida (Juhnke) Smith. He grew up on his family’s ranch in Vivian, SD and graduated from Vivian High School in 1957. After high school, he attended Dakota Wesleyan College for one year and then enlisted into the United States Army. He was honorably discharged in 1961.

Lyle married Mary Muldoon on August 20, 1966. They established their family ranch south of Presho where they raised their 4 children. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, snow skiing and taking trips with family and friends. Also, he was an avid pilot.

Lyle was a life member of the Presho Lions Club. He was active in bowling and golf leagues in Presho. You could find him at Hutch’s for coffee many times throughout the day.

The last few years of his life he lived at Bethany Meadows in Brandon, SD. His jokes will be missed in the hallways. Thank you to family and friends who visited and sent Lyle cards and gifts. He certainly appreciated it. Lyle tested negative for the COVID-19 virus but was certainly a victim of the social distancing.

Lyle is survived by his children; Margaret Louwagie (Steve Kesteloot) of Marshall, MN, Rev. Daniel Smith of Clark, SD, Dustin (Brooke) Smith of Presho, and Melissa (Eric) Fowles of Jensen, UT. He is also survived by his brother Lorne Smith, his grandchildren: Miranda, Abigail, Natalie, Brayden, Gabe, Violet, Marissa, and Adam and numerous nieces nephews and cousins.

Lyle was preceded in death by his wife Mary M. Smith, his parents Herb and Ida Smith, brothers Richard and Robert, sister Marlys and sisters-in-law Joyce and Carolyn.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established and the funds will be used to make updates to the Presho City Park. Donations can be sent to the Lyle Smith Memorial at 30328 248th Street, Presho, SD 57568.

Graveside services were held on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at Holy Angels Catholic Cemetery in Presho with Reverend Daniel Smith officiating. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be prayed. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.