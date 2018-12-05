Mark Allen Munger, 54, of Kimball, SD passed away Wednesday, November 28, 2018 as the result of an auto accident near Humboldt, SD. Funeral Services were held Tuesday, December 4, 2018 at the First Reformed Church in Platte. A Committal Service with Military Honors followed at Dunlap Memorial Cemetery, rural Platte. Mount Funeral Home of Platte is assisting with arrangements. Mark Allen Munger was born on July 6, 1964 to Eugene and Janet (Raatjes) Munger in Platte, SD. He graduated from Kimball High School in 1982. He worked at Chef Rudy’s, served in the National Guard, then the US Air Force, was employed with the Brule County Highway Department, worked at the Cennex Gas Station in White Lake, SD, Dakota Manufacturing, then for Meyerink Farm Service in Platte and he was last employed at the Wings of Thunder Hunting Lodge in Kimball, SD. On September 7, 1996 Mark was united in marriage to Melody Dawn Olson at the Kimball Lutheran Church. They were together until Melody’s passing on May 7, 2014. Church was very important to Mark, he was a member of the First Reformed Church in Platte and Drips American Legion Post #130 of Kimball. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, taxidermy and training his dogs; was very crafty, especially when it came to welding and using the plasma cutter to create his personal metal designs. He was a hard worker and had a willingness to help anyone, he was also a people person who could talk to anyone. Family was an important part of Mark’s life, he was great with kids and treasured the time spent with his grandkids, nieces and nephews. Grateful for having shared in Mark’s life: three children: Amanda (Thad) Pickner of Fort Thompson, SD, Josh Wells and Tanner Wells (fiance, Sara) all of Mitchell, SD; seven grandchildren: Levi and Ashton Nelson, Sarah and Thaddeus Pickner, Jr., Trenton and Delilah Wells, and Braxton Wells; his mother, Janet Munger- Beukelman of Mitchell, SD; five siblings: Nancy (Dennis) Hoffer of Reliance, SD, Norman (Nancy) Munger of Kimball, SD, Tina Brennan of Pukwana, SD, Neal Munger of Sioux Falls, SD and Jeff (Robin) Munger of Mount Vernon, SD; four step-siblings: Ron (Audrey) Beukelman of Mitchell, SD, Dave (Marcia) Beukelman of Topeka, KS, Sheryl (Joel) Wieczorek of Mount Vernon, SD and Dale (Sue) Beukelman of Sioux Fall, SD; an uncle, Dale Munger; along with many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Mark was preceded in death by his wife, Melody Munger; his dad, Eugene Munger; step-dad, Adrian Beukelman; grandparents: Bill and Rose Munger, Bill and Renzella Raatjes; a brother-in-law, Mike Brennan; and many aunts and uncles. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Mark’s honor may be directed to: Drips American Legion Post #130, PO Box 394, Kimball, SD 57355 or Dunlap Memorial Cemetery, c/o Dwight & Clara Knutson, 26491 368th Ave., Platte, SD 57369. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family through mountfuneralhome. com.