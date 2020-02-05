Marlene Olson age 86 passed away on February 3rd, 2020. Marlene was born on October 17, 1933 in Humphrey, NE. She grew up in Humphrey and received her education at Humphrey High School.

Marlene was united in marriage to William Olson in 1951. In 1955 she and William moved to Chicago, IL where her husband was going to chiropractic school. She worked at the Federal Reserve Bank, Greyhound Travel Services and Brachs Candy Company. They then moved to Chamberlain, SD where they raised 7 children and lived until 1986 at which time she moved to Sioux Falls, SD. While in Sioux Falls, she worked at Norwest (Wells Fargo) Bank and Carol’s Gallery and Gifts.

Grateful for having shared her life are her children; Sharon Hanks, Sioux Falls, SD ; Deb Keller, Sioux Falls, SD; Terry (Karen) Olson, Gilbert, AZ; Scott Olson, Ocean Park, WA; Kim (Bob) Caswell, Brandon, SD; Brian (Kim) Olson, Yankton, SD and Melissa (Ryan) Wilcoxon, Sioux Falls, SD. She is survived by her sister, Karen Lachnit, Humphrey, NE and brother, Loren Lachnit, Gretna, NE. She was also blessed with 16 grandchildren; Rachelle, Stacey, Matthew, Jessica, Corey, Zach, Tyler, Austin, Craig, Kearstin, Craig, Shaun, Cassie, Blake, Trent and Chase. 12 great grandchildren; Daxton, Evan, Will, Silas, Violet, Levi, Aaron, Carter, Eden, Brielle, Jackson and Karis.

Marlene was preceded in death by her husband, William; two sons-in-law, Larry Hanks and Tom Keller, her parents; Sedona and Ceril Lachnit; sister-in-law, Carole Jo Lachnit; and nephew, Scott Lachnit.

A private family service will be held on Saturday, February 8th at Heritage Funeral Home in Sioux Falls, SD. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Dougherty House in Sioux Falls, SD or the American Cancer Society.