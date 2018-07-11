Funeral services for Mary Ellen Lerdal, 79, of Chamberlain, SD were Thursday, July 5, 2018 at the Zion Lutheran Church in Chamberlain. Visitation began one hour prior to the funeral. Burial will be in Mountain View Cemetery at Rapid City at a later date. Mary Ellen Lerdal, 79, of Chamberlain passed away on July 2, 2018 at Chamberlain. Mary Ellen Lerdal was born July 19, 1938 at Garretson, SD to Gisle Clayton Lerdal and Sigrid (Anderson) Lerdal. Mary and her two sisters lived with their father, when at the age of 32, Mary became a resident at the SDDC at Redfield. She lived in Redfield until June 1, 1976 when she moved to Chamberlain and became a member of the Chamberlain Adjustment Training Center and later Dakota Milestones. Mary Ellen worked at Headstart Preschool in Chamberlain for 25 years and was honored for her service as a volunteer. Mary Ellen loved children, visiting, making new friends, going for coffee, and especially dancing. Mary Ellen was a member of the Zion Lutheran Church in Chamberlain. Gratefully sharing her life are her sister Carole Lerdal of Rapid City; special cousin Don Lerdal; special friends Sandi and Thomas Pringle of Chamberlain; and her many friends at Dakota Milestones. Preceding her in death were her parents; a sister Joy; and a nephew James.