Mary Sue (Bruce) Robinson

Wed, 12/05/2018 - 5:00am

Mary Sue (Bruce) Robinson, 83, was born on July 15, 1935, went home to be with her mother, Lola Catherine (Hatfield) Bruce, father W. Harley Bruce, and son Dale Robinson on December 3, 2018. Services will be held at Evarts Funeral Home in Kentucky with burial at Harlan County Memorial Cemetery in Harlan County, Kentucky. She is survived by her daughter Debra, son James, 4 grandchildren Kat, Jon, Colton and Avery and 4 great-grandchildren JJ, Tucker, Ellee and Haleigh

