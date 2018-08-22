A Celebration of Life for Mattie Ann Grassrope, 53, of Minneapolis, MN formerly of Lower Brule, SD was held Saturday, August 18, 2018 at the Assembly of God Church in Lower Brule, SD. Burial of the ashes will follow at the Holy Comforter Episcopal Cemetery in Lower Brule, SD. Mattie Ann Grass Rope, 53, passed away on August 14, 2018 in St. Louis Park, MN. Mattie Ann Grass Rope was born November 17, 1964 to Jefferson Vernie and Avia Eunice (Flute) Grass Rope. She attended Lower Brule Tribal Schools as well as the Pierre Indian Learning Center where she graduated the eighth grade. She then attended and graduated from Flandreau High School in Flandreau, SD. After high school, she moved to Nemo, SD, Kicking Horse, MT, and Clear Lake, UT where she worked in Forestry, Auto Body, and Carpentry. She leaves behind six children: Pharo Feather, Trevor Feather, Cody Feather, T.J. Feather, Junior “June Bug” Feather and Skeet Grass Rope; older brother Timothy F. Grass Rope; younger sisters Priscilla A. Grass Rope- Grey Owl and Ramona A. Grass Rope; and many other family and friends. Preceding her in death were her parents, two older brothers, and an older sister.