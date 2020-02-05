Melvin Richard Syring

Melvin Syring, 93, went to be with the Lord peacefully on January 14, 2020 with his children by his side.

Melvin was born November 13, 1926 in Dwight, Kansas to Richard and Irma Syring. He graduated from Scotland High School and then after serving in World War II attended and graduated from South Dakota State University (majoring in animal husbandry). He married Dorothy Welberg (whom he met on a blind date in college) at her family farm on September 04, 1949. They were married 67 years.

After graduating from college, Melvin began his career as a County Agent. While residing in Chamberlain, SD, after working several years as the Brule County Agent, he changed careers to agricultural banking. Melvin’s job transferred them to Huron, South Dakota where they lived for many years. He spent his last 6 years in Texas near his two daughters.

Mr. Syring was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend. He was involved in his church, served on the Salvation Army and Our Home Boards, enjoyed numerous clubs and groups including Kiwanis, bridge club, and his cribbage group, and loved gardening and golfing!

Melvin was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy, his parents, Richard and Irma Syring and his two sisters, Merna Gevik and Alona Desmet Wranek.

He is survived by his children - Sandra Rambach (husband Steve), Karen Syring, David Syring (wife Natalie), his grandsons – Steven Rambach (wife Jenni), Daniel Syring (wife Alyssa) and Matthew Syring, his great-grandchildren – Aiden and Emma Syring and his brother – Arlie Syring (wife Marie).