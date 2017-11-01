Funeral services for Michael Darren Gray, Jr., 30, of Lower Brule, SD will be Tuesday, October 31, 2017 at 1:00 pm at the Lower Brule Community Center in Lower Brule, SD with burial in the Messiah Episcopal Cemetery at Iron Nation, SD. Wake services will be Saturday, Sunday, and Monday evening at 7:00 pm at the Lower Brule Community Center in Lower Brule. Michael Darren Gray, Jr. was born October 7, 1987 to Michael Gray, Sr. and Stephanie Langdeau at Chamberlain. He attended school in Rapid City, Lower Brule, Crow Creek, and Minneapolis, MN. He was the quarterback for the 2004 Sioux Football Team (8-0). He loved to play sports like basketball, football, baseball, and softball. He was a game changer and play maker. It was exciting to watch Michael play sports with his natural born talent. Michael was loved and respected by so many. His presence will be greatly missed. He was an awesome Dad! His children were his happiness. Michael along with his brothers Devin and Tanner were referred to as “The Wall” when taking the field as 2nd, shortstop, and 3rd basemen. Michaels bond with his siblings was admirable. He was kind, generous, a beautiful soul that blessed his family for the 30 years he was here. Journey well, you will never be forgotten and forever loved. Michael loved Derek Jeter and the NY Yankees and was also an avid Pats fan. Michael passed away on October 13, 2017 at Fort Thompson, SD at the age of 30 years. Gratefully sharing his life are his four sons to his 13 year union with Randi LeBeau: Lane Garett Gray, Kellen Blake Gray, Michael Darren Gray III, Greyson D’Slade Gray; two daughters Kaylee and Chesney, and daughter Devany to arrive in November; his father Darren Gray, Sr.; his mother Stephanie Langdeau; four brothers Tanner, Trevor, Marty, and Talon; seven sisters Cheyenne, Williamette, Lakota, Sequoia, Montana, Rosalee, and Deanna; and many nephews, nieces, aunts, uncles, and cousins. Preceding him in death on his paternal side were: Madeline Gray, Tommy Gray, Bob Gray, Ken Flamond, Whitney Spotted Bear; and on his maternal side: Cheryl, Harvey Sr., Harvey Jr., Merle Jr., Mikey, aunt Lori, and grandpa Shook.