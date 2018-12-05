Services for Norma L. Defender were Monday, December 3, 2018 at Hickey Funeral Chapel in Chamberlain. Ashes will be buried at a later date in the Hilltop Cemetery at Kenel, SD. Norma Lee Defender, 77, went to Heaven surrounded by her loving family on Friday, November 30, 2018 at Sanford Medical Center in Chamberlain. Norma Lee LaRoche was born October 22, 1941 in Fort Thompson to Sylvester and Olive (Johnson) LaRoche. She attended school and graduated from high school in 1956 in Wakpala, SD. Norma was united in marriage to Donald Abrahamson and to this union five children were born: Laurie, Kitty, Curt, April, and Lynda. As Norma’s journey in life changed, in 1967 she met the love of her life Buck Defender. Norma and Buck were united in marriage in 1968. Together, they were called to become foster parents. Norma put her heart into caring, loving, teaching, mentoring to more than 200 children. Their hearts went beyond fostering and adopting: Bernie, Rob, Jaramy, Kim, Kristy, Stormy, Michal, Trinity, and Travis. They also raised special nephew Greg LaRoche. Norma put her heart into raising her children and loving them unconditionally. Her grandchildren and great grandchildren were absolute joys to her. Norma enjoyed playing cards, yahtzee, and her all time favorite rummaging. Together they enjoyed raising their children, traveling, living in the country, and playing cards with each other. Being together for 50 years Norma and Buck had a unique way of making their marriage strong. They went through many good times and bad but always made things work out. Buck was not only Norma’s husband, he was also her caretaker. Norma was sick the past few years. Her health tested their vows but their love always pulled them through. Their marriage was a true testament of all the love they have for one another. Norma is survived by her husband Buck, children Laurie, Lynda, Bernie, Rob, Jaramy, Kim, Kristy, Stormy, Michal, Trinity, and Travis; her eleven grandchildren; 27 great grandchildren; sisters Gwen, Jeannette, and Alfreda; and special sisters-in-law Marilyn, Eunice, Carol, Pearl, Delores, and Barbara. Preceding her in death were her parents Sylvester and Olive LaRoche, three children Kitty, April, and Curtis; brothers Bernard, Bill, and Sylvester “Bucky”; sisters Anne, Jeannie, and Joyce; and a special nephew Greg LaRoche