A memorial service for Paul D. Millage, 60, of Chamberlain will be held at a later date. Paul D. Millage was born January 6, 1957 to Nettie (Kenobbie) and Donald Millage in Lyman County. He attended school in Reliance and graduated from Chamberlain High School. He worked at various jobs, the Truck Arena and the Western Inn before beginning his carnival life which he loved. Paul lived in Arizona for a few years and worked at a recycling center and returned to the Chamberlain area around 1997 when he met back with Tammy Nespor. He then began working various jobs in the area. He loved his cats and enjoyed collecting coins, going fishing, and having a good time with his friends. Paul loved Halloween and being around children. Paul passed away on November 16, 2017 at home in Chamberlain at the age of 60 years. Gratefully sharing his life is his partner of over 20 years Tammy Nespor of Chamberlain; siblings Bernie (Jim) Butt of Murdo, SD, Ed (Cheryl) Harvey of NV, Anita (Clint) Smith of Pueblo, CO and Ginger (Calvin) Volmer of Piedmont, SD; his best friend Mike “Pick” Pickner; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Preceding him in death were his mother Nettie Millage; his cat Snoozer; several aunts and uncles, and a great friend Glen Dixon. And to all of Paul friends and family, he gives you a “Ta-ta my friends!”