Funeral services for Paul K. “Cork” Reuman, 87, of Presho were held Wednesday, July 26, 2017. Paul “Cork” Keith Reuman was born on December 31, 1929 to Adolph “Dutch” and Fonda (Bond) Reumann south of Kennebec in a small house built by his dad and grandpa. Cork attended Rose Center for eight years and graduated in 1948 from Kennebec High School. He served four years in the Navy, two years in Japan, and two years in California. He came home in 1955 and began farming with his dad and brother, Ken. On June 15, 1957, he married Nola Rae Halverson in the American Lutheran Church in Presho, and to this union two children were born: Paul Craig and Michael Lon. Cork and Nola enjoyed life on the farm until 1985 when they moved to Presho. The couple spent 47 wonderful years together, where they spent winters during retirement in Mesa, Arizona, and took trips to Hawaii and Germany. They also enjoyed time spent in their home with friends and family often challenging the man across the table to a game of cards. Cork was a jack of all trades. His passion was his farm and his cattle; he loved to raise summer fallow wheat and his cowcalf pairs. Cork was a “Mr. Fix-It” and a self-taught electrician, carpenter, and plumber. He could drive a tractor straighter than an auto-steer, and stack hay with the best of them. In his past time, he enjoyed bowling, playing and watching golf, and putting together the toughest of puzzles. Following the passing of his beautiful bride, Cork could be found eating giant bowls of ice cream, Wal-Mart jelly beans, Great Value cookies, Jimmie Dean sandwiches, and his all-time favorite - $1 burgers from the Prairie Post. He also took an interest in the upkeep of his yard while smoking a cigarette and admiring his work. Cork was an active member of the American Lutheran Church and was a representative on the Farmers Union Oil Board and Rose Township Board. More importantly, Cork was a family man and cared deeply for his loved ones. His caring heart and selfless, calm nature will never be forgotten. Cork’s final months were spent at Edgewood in Brookings, Good Samaritan Center in Howard, and Sanford Health Care Center in Chamberlain where the staff grew to enjoy him and his kind spirit. Cork passed away on July 21, 2017 at Sanford Care Center in Chamberlain at the age of 87 years. Leaving to cherish his memory are his two sons, Craig and his wife Jody and their children, Diedra (Ab) Nissen, Logan (Katie) Reuman, and Lacey (Logan) Anderson, and Mike and his wife Marlene, and their children, Drew (Brittany) Reuman, and Reed (Alicia) Reuman, and great grandson Dutch; sister-in-law, Bette Reumann, Carol (LaVerne) Ehlers, and Jean (Marlow) Ohman; brother-in-law, Cliff (Pat) Halverson; and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceding Cork in death was his wife Nola (whom he joined in heaven on her birthday) and his parents, Adolph “Dutch” and Fonda Reumann, his brother Ken, his sister Doris (George), and his sisters-in-law Roda (Bill) Sweeney and Jan (Dick) Lien.