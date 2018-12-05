Funeral services for Peggy J. Steckelberg, 68, of Chamberlain, SD were held Friday, November 30, 2018 at the United Church of Christ in Chamberlain with burial in the Riverview Cemetery at Chamberlain. In lieu of flowers a memorial will be established. Peggy Jane Morken was born December 9, 1949 at Platte, SD to Ray and Lois (DeHaan) Morken. She was raised in Kimball where she attended school. Peg and her loving husband Donnie Steckelberg raised two children Kendra and Corbin in the Chamberlain-Oacoma area. She worked at Harry K Chevrolet Dealership for twenty five years. After retiring from Harry K's, she began working part time at Great Western Bank until fully retiring in 2016. Peg touched so many lives in so many different ways resulting in countless friends and family members. Peg and Donnie kept busy with their love of traveling, attending car shows and spoiling their five beautiful grandchildren. Peg was an extremely classy lady who had a very gentle loving touch. She always made the most of every situation and believed in working hard, playing hard, and having fun! Peg will live on through all of us and the way she touched all of our lives. Thank you Peggy for teaching us how to give, love, and live! Peggy peacefully took her place in Heaven on November 26, 2018. Gratefully sharing her life are her husband Donnie Steckelberg of Chamberlain; two children Kendra and Wade Beringer of Spearfish, SD and Corbin Lingemann of Chamberlain; five grandchildren Skyler and Jack Beringer, Maggie, Loey, and Leo Lingemann; her brother Mike and Carol Morken of Sioux Falls, SD; her sister Reta and Billy Norris of Midlothian, TX; and a host of other family and friends. Preceding her in death were her parents