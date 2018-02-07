Funeral services for Raymond D. Herman 83, of Presho, SD were 10:30 am Monday, February 5, 2018 at the Zion Lutheran Church in Presho with burial in the Presho City Cemetery at Presho, SD. Raymond Duane Herman passed away peacefully on Friday, January 26, 2018 at his home in Mission, TX. Twyla, his wife of 62 years, was by his side. Ray was born at home in Hamill, SD on December 6, 1934. In 1938 his family moved to the Bruce and Minnie Herman ranch where Ray grew up with his sisters. He attended grade school in West Edna Township. As a young man, Ray worked road construction and helped build the Highway 16 bridge at Chamberlain, SD. He met the love of his life at a dance in Presho, SD. They married August 10, 1955. This union welcomed three children – Guy, Timothy, and Dawn. Throughout Ray and Twyla’s humble beginnings, they worked closely with Ray’s parents Bruce and Minnie. As the years went by, the farm and ranch grew, and soon Ray’s sons Guy and Tim were farming alongside him. In later years, a third generation, Tim’s son Todd, joined the operation. Ray was a crop duster pilot who loved flying and teaching flying to others. In March 1969, Ray’s plane crashed. He survived this event through sheer willpower as he was determined to take care of his young family. He spent many winters in south Texas but always returned to the farm in South Dakota in the spring. Ray enjoyed dancing, flying, snowmobiling, motorcycling, hunting, fishing, golfing, cooking, telling jokes, hosting foreign exchange students, dogs, and South Dakota sunsets on the prairie. His creative side came through in poetry he wrote, paintings, playing music, and the fun cartoon doodles he always drew. Beyond all his interests, family and friends were what Ray loved most. In addition to his wife Twyla, Ray’s surviving family members include three children and their families– Sioux Falls residents Guy and Pamela, and their children Charysh, Miranda, and Garrett; Presho, SD residents Tim and Rita and their sons Todd and Mike; and Vivian, SD residents Dawn and Pat and their children Cody, Arielle, and Jeff. He is also survived by his sisters Norma Johnson and Marge Hutchinson, 14 great grandchildren, 4 great-great grandchildren, and his many nieces and nephews. Preceding Ray in death were his parents Bruce and Minnie Herman.