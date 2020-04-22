Raymond Mathias Janish, 94, of Kimball, SD passed away Monday, April 13, 2020 at Avera Sister James Care Center in Yankton, SD. A Memorial Mass for family and friends will be held at a later date. A private family Committal Service will take place at St. Margaret’s Catholic Cemetery. Mount Funeral Home of Kimball is assisting with arrangements.

Raymond Mathias Janish was born on April 29, 1925 to John and Clara (Heirigs) Janish on the family farm west of Tripp, SD. He attended Kimball High School and went on to a career in farming that spanned 76 years. On August 23, 1965 Ray was united in marriage to Doris Marie Talich at St. Margaret’s Catholic Church in Kimball.

Ray was a member of St. Margaret’s Catholic Church, the Knights of Columbus, served on the Kimball School Board, the Waldro Township Board and volunteered at the SD Tractor Museum. He enjoyed playing cards, bowling, dinners at the Senior Center and visiting with friends. Ray loved spending time with family, especially his grandkids.

Ray was a selfless man with a huge heart. He was always full of JOY; serving Jesus first, others second, and himself last. He was a good steward of God’s creation in that he loved his cattle, raised crops and a garden. Each summer, he would take the family and his mother-in-law on a two-week vacation to various sections of the United States. The sticker map of the US on the back of the 1972 Concord Motor Home was completely filled in by the time he was 70 years old, having visited all fifty states.

Ray always had a cupful of wisdom to share. He took great pride in being a good provider and caregiver to his family. He cared for his mother and younger sisters as he took on the responsibility of managing the family farm at the age of 17 after his father died. Even though he did not graduate from high school, he educated himself by reading many books, especially about history. He bought his mother a house in Kimball before marrying at the age of 40. The world said he was ‘too old’ to marry and raise a family, but he did not live according to the world’s standards. God richly blessed him with five daughters, ‘Daddy’s sweethearts’ he would say and a long full life with his wife, Doris.

Ray trusted in the Lord’s providence and was able to live on the family farm up until the age of 93. Prior to his death, he resided in the Avera Sister James Care Center in Yankton, where he was close to family.

Grateful for having shared in Ray’s life: his wife of over 54 years, Doris Janish of Yankton, SD; five daughters and 13 grandchildren: daughter, Debra Lynn (Chris) Madsen – Paige of Sioux Fall, SD, daughter, Jodi Lea (Kevin) Loecker – Luke and Kyle of O’Neill, NE, daughter, Julie Rae (Bob) Steffen – Lauren, Anna, Claire and Jordan of Crofton, NE, daughter, Darla Kay (Bill) Heimes – Lane, Cole, Jason, Nathan, Caleb and Amanda of Hartington, NE, and daughter, Kari Jo Janish of Brookings, SD; three brothers-in-law: Wally McGregor of Kimball, SD, Bill (Wendy) Talich of Mesa, AZ and Dennis (Barb) Talich of Pine Bluffs, WY; along with many nieces and nephews.

Raymond was preceded in death by his parents, John and Clara Janish; seven siblings: Albert (Lorraine) Janish, Sr., Lorretta (Walter) Fuegen, Louis (Dorothy) Janish, Leona (Bill) Young, Maxine (Bob) White, Margaret (Ed) Reuland and Clara McGregor; and parents-in-law, William and Vera (Vander Voort) Talich.

Memorials in Ray’s honor may be directed to: St. Margaret’s Catholic Church, PO Box 137, Kimball, SD 57355.