Funeral services for Richard E. “Dick” Donovan, 91, of Chamberlain, SD will be 10:00 am Thursday, August 2, 2018 at St. James Catholic Church in Chamberlain with burial in the Riverview Cemetery at Chamberlain. Visitation will begin Wednesday at 5:30 pm with a scripture service at 7:00 pm at St. James Catholic Church in Chamberlain. Richard E. Donovan, 91, of Chamberlain passed away on July 27, 2018 at Sanford Care Center in Chamberlain. Richard E. Donovan was born April 24, 1927 at Volin, SD to Charles D. and Viola (Sicard) Donovan. He attended Volin Elementary and High School. During high school, he worked for a mechanic and on the railroad as a laborer. He later worked construction, running heavy equipment and as a farm laborer in the Volin, SD and Laurel, NE areas. On May 2, 1950, Dick was united in marriage to Mae Ann Loecker at Menominee, NE. They made their home in Laurel, NE until 1951 when they moved to Miller, SD where he ranched for nine years. Dick then attended auctioneer school in Mason City, IA and in 1959 moved his family to Orient, SD. He worked as an auctioneer in the Faulk and Hand Counties selling at many farm and land sales. He also was auctioneer ring man or field man for many auction barns during livestock sales in the northern tier of the state. In 1970, the family moved to Mitchell, SD where Dick continued his work at the Mitchell Livestock Auction and with the Adams Doughterty Commission Firm of Sioux Falls. He also auctioneered many farm and land sales in the Mitchell area. In 1980, Dick bought half interest in the Chamberlain Livestock Auction which he owned for 4 1/2 years. He continued his auction business until 1998 retiring after 40 years. Dick had a natural talent as a mechanic (before the computer age) in keeping the cars of his family running. His carpentry skills served useful in remodeling his homes and creating many useful and cherished gifts for members of his family. Dick was a member of the Auctioneers Association for over 45 years, member of the Sale Barn Association, and served on the Beef Industry Council. He was a member of St. James Catholic Church serving in many capacities, and a member of the Knights of Columbus. He enjoyed good music, playing cards, and traveling but most of all he loved watching his children and grandchildren play sports. Gratefully sharing his life are his wife Mae of Chamberlain; four daughters Pam Frichtl of Anchorage, AK, Mary Beth (Tony) Church of Littleton, CO, Theresa (Peter) O’Grady of Cadillac, MI, and Renee (Rick) Cortright of Troy, MI; seven sons Tom of Denver, CO, Rod (Laurie) of Whitehouse Station, NJ, Randy (Toni) of Winner, SD, Clair of Spearfish, SD, John (Amy) of Chamberlain, SD, Chris (Sonya) of Spearfish, SD, and Tony (Mindy) of Chamberlain, SD; 30 grandchildren; 32 great grandchildren; three sisters Mary Buckman of Yankton, SD and Kathryn Kollars of Alamogardo, NM, and Sharon Griffin of Junction City, KS; and sister-in-law Janice Donovan of Odgen, UT. Preceding him in death were his parents Charles and Viola; daughter-inlaw Vicky Donovan; sister Frances (Lyle) Van Osdel; brothers Leo (Millie) Donovan, Charles (Betty) Donovan, and James Donovan; brothers-in-law Donald Buckman, Aaron Kollars and Ken Griffin; sister-in-law Priscilla Donovan; niece Ruth Ann Osdel; nephews Kelly Van Osdel and Brian Kollars; and many aunts, uncles, and relatives