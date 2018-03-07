Funeral services for Richard J. Spider, 56, of Fort Thompson will be Tuesday, March 6, 2018 at 10:00 am at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Fort Thompson with burial in the Immaculate Conception Catholic Cemetery at Stephan, SD. Wake services will be Sunday and Monday evening at 7:00 pm at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Fort Thompson. Richard “Ace” Spider journeyed to the Spirit World on Wednesday, February 28, 2018 at Sanford USD Medical Center in Sioux Falls, SD at the age of 56 years. Richard J. Spider was born to Alvin Richard Spider and Jewell Bad Moccasin on December 9, 1961 in Chamberlain. Richard is survived by his two sisters Doremis (Spider) Ziegler of Fort Thompson and Germaine Wilson of Sioux Falls, SD. Richard leaves behind many relatives, his many nieces, nephews, grandchildren, and friends too many to mention. He loved and cherished all who have been in his life. Preceding him in death are his parents Alvin R. Spider and Jewell Bad Moccasin- Wilson; sister Lila Ann Spider; special granddaughter Lillian Raine Harrison; his maternal grandparents Solon and Elizabeth Bad Moccasin; paternal grandparents Rev. Stephen and Ethel Spider. Special thanks to the Mary House nurses, doctors, and staff in Pierre and also to the Sanford Long Term Care nurses, doctors, and staff in Chamberlain