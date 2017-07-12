Richard Joseph Tucek, 76 years, 4 months and 4 days of Geddes, SD passed away Wednesday, December 21, 2016 at his home. Graveside Services with Military Honors will be held at 1:30 P.M. Saturday, July 15, 2017 at St. Ann’s Catholic Cemetery, Geddes with Pastor D. Wayne Huber officiating. Fellowship with the family will follow at the United Methodist Church in Geddes. Mount Funeral Home of Platte, SD is assisting with arrangements. Richard Joseph Tucek (also known as “Dick” or Jess”) was born on August 17, 1940 to Leo and Lois (Sherman) Tucek in Geddes, SD. He attended Moore County #2 Grade School and graduated from Geddes High School in 1958. He then served his country in the US Army in Germany from 1958 – 1962, soldering and boxing. Completing his tour in San Antonio, Texas in 1962 where he was married to Marianne Ernecker and a son, Jesse Joe was born. During his lifetime he worked as a Craftsman, Architect Draftsman, Artist, Writer and also, a Fight Trainer. He had a desire to continue his boxing career, so he relocated to Las Vegas, NV and boxed professionally from 1962 – 1969 while attending Las Vegas Junior College. He was ranked 11th in the world as a Welter Weight, winning 30 out of 33 fights with 2 losses and 1 draw. He then moved to Seattle to work and while there met and married Judy Fisette on October 29, 1966 in Lynnwood, WA and a son, Shamus was born. Also attending Walla Walla Junior College, the University of Washington and taking classes from Chicago Tech. Richard then returned to Texas to work in Construction, building octagon homes and while there, he injured his back which plagued him for the rest of his life. Jess then came back to Chamberlain, SD to help care for his father. He was employed by Gary Allen at the Hillside Motel and Guide Service until he retired because of his legs and other health problems. Dick enjoyed fishing, hunting, playing pool, boxing, writing, painting and loved his dogs. He was a member of Deiman-Gray American Legion Post #56 and spent his last years in his favorite place, Geddes. Grateful for having shared in Richard’s life: two sons: Jesse Joe Tucek, Shamus Tucek of Bend, OR; a grandson, Wyatt Tucek of Bend, OR; a brother, Jack Tucek and wife, Sally of Platte Creek, SD; several nieces, nephews and cousins; along with many friends; and special friend, Judith. Richard was preceded in death by his parents, Leo and Lois Tucek; a brother, Terrance Leo Tucek; and his grandparents: Joe and Stella (Carda) Tucek, Louise (Beck) (Sherman) Youngstrom.