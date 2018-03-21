Funeral services for Richard L. His Law, 71, of Fort Thompson will be 2:00 pm Wednesday, March 21, 2018 at Diamond Willow Ministries in Fort Thompson with burial in the Christ Episcopal Cemetery at Fort Thompson. Wake services will be Monday and Tuesday evening at 7:00 pm at Diamond Willow Ministries in Fort Thompson. Richard L. His Law passed away on March 16, 2018 at Sanford Medical Center in Chamberlain at the age of 71 years. Richard Lawrence His Law was born December 17, 1946 at Chamberlain to Oliver Shields, Sr. and Elizabeth His Law. He attended school at Fort Thompson and worked various jobs. Cowboy also went to school in Bismarck, ND for police science and later worked as a radio dispatcher which he enjoyed a lot. Gratefully sharing his life are his children: five sons Kurt His Law, Richard His Law, Jr., William Eagle Thunder, Maynard Walker His Law, Willard Johnson; three daughters Hope His Law, Lisa Walker His Law, and Elta Cane; sisters Diana Ross, Brenda Ross, Ladonna L. Ross, Myrtle Black Lance, and Alsephine Joseph; brothers Leroy T. Ross Jr., Marlow Medicine Crow Sr., and Marvin Medicine Crow. Cowboy cherished his grandchildren Mya His Law and Richard His Law. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Preceding him in death were his parents, grandparents, a brother and a sister.