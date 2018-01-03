Robert Lee “Bob” Miller, 80, of Kimball, SD passed away peacefully at the Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Sioux Falls, SD on Thursday, December 28, 2017. Memorial Mass is 2:00 P.M. Tuesday, January 2, 2018 at St. Margaret's Catholic Church in Kimball with Father Andrew Swietochowski officiating. A Committal Service with Military Honors will follow at St Margaret's Catholic Cemetery. Mount Funeral Home of Kimball is assisting with arrangements. Robert Lee Miller was born on February 21, 1937 to Arthur and Cecilia (Schmitt) Miller in Kimball, SD. He attended and graduated from Kimball High School in 1956. Bob received a Bachelor of Arts degree from St. Mary's College in Minnesota and went on to enlist with the US Air Force serving as Airman First Class from 1961-1964 with his last duty stationed in Hanau, Germany. Upon his return, Robert worked for his brother-in-law, Lenard Powers on the farm until he opened CBS Miller's Oil that he owned and operated for 45 years. Robert served as SD State Senator from 1971-1974 for District 18 (Brule, Buffalo, Jerald and Aurora Counties), and three terms as Mayor of Kimball (1988-1992, 1996- 2000, 2006-2008). He was a member of St. Margaret's Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus 4th Degree, member of Drips American Legion Post #130 and served as County Commander, District 6 Commander, as well as Adjutant for his local Post and on the State Legislative Committee. Grateful for having shared in Bob’s life: his niece, Doris Powers (Denny) Lauing of Sturgis, SD; four great nephews: Keith (Erin) Pazour of Pierre, SD, Scott (Sarah) Pazour of Ft. Pierre, SD, Daniel (Tessa) Pazour of Tuthill, SD and Shean Lauing of Pierre, SD; a great niece, Kaylie (Aaron) Sterud of Rapid City, SD; and eight great-great nieces and nephews. Bob was preceded in death by his parents; five sisters: Gertrude, Lena, Lucille, Mary and Lillian (Lenard) Powers; and six brothers: Raymond (Katherine), William, Arthur, Jr., Paul (Estella), Leo (Caroline) and George (Anna) Miller. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family through mountfuneralhome.com.