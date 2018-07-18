Funeral services for Rolland W. Grass Rope, 26, of Lower Brule, SD were Saturday, July 14, 2018 at the Lower Brule Elementary Gymnasium in Lower Brule with burial in the Messiah Episcopal Cemetery at Iron Nation. Wake services were Thursday and Friday evening at the Lower Brule Elementary Gymnasium in Lower Brule. Rolland Wade Grass Rope, 26, of Lower Brule, SD passed away on July 9, 2018 at Lower Brule, SD. Rolland Wade Grass Rope was born May 8, 1992 at Pierre, SD to Marvin Grass Rope, Sr. and Tamara McLaughlin. He attended school in Lower Brule and Lyman graduating from Lower Brule High School in 2011. He lived his life in the Fort Thompson and Lower Brule area where he worked as firefighter, security and other various jobs. He was raised by his parents Marvin and Denise (Young Bird) Grass Rope, Sr. Rollie also loved to play basketball during High School and after. Rollie played on the Indian All Star Team and was an asset to any team he played with. He loved to battle during basketball tournaments with his dad, uncles and friends. Rolland was a very loving, kind and humble man. He always had a joke and some way to tease you. He lived his life making people laugh, and always brought light to the room. His most loved times were with his two children, Aubree and Romeo. His children gave him a reason to be happy and smile. He said that they are the best things he accomplished in his life. He would play his guitar and always sing to them. He spent his time with his brothers and uncles teasing and laughing. Rolland would often say, he didn’t have a problem being a “Mama’s Boy.” He loved to play guitar with and for other people. Rollie would start playing anywhere as long as he had his guitar with him. Gratefully sharing his life are his father Marvin Grass Rope, Sr.; mother Denise M Young Bird, birth mother Tamara McLaughlin; two children Romeo Wade Grass Rope and Aubree Carolyn Grass Rope; four brothers Daniel Grass Rope, Marvin Grass Rope, Jr., Tristan Grass Rope, and Darrin Sazue; sisters Marissa Grass Rope and Makayla Wells; paternal grandmother Anita Grass Rope; maternal grandparents Steve and Marlene McLaughlin, Sr.; maternal Grandparents Annette & Reynolds Young Bird and many other nieces, nephews, family and friends. Preceding him in death were his nephew Kymahni Goodlow; brother Jesse Fast Horse; paternal grandfather Justin Grass Rope, Sr.; grandfather Reynold Young Bird, Sr.; and his uncle Steven McLaughlin, Jr. Pall Bearers: Daniel James Grass Rope, Marvin Justin Grass Rope Jr, Tristan Riley Grass Rope, Lewis J Grass Rope, Justin R Grass Rope, Lucas J Grass Rope, Ian B Grass Rope, Uriah Thompson Honorary Pall Bearers: Mike Ryan, Yuma House, Jesse Quilt, Warren Peterson Jr., Kalvin Peterson, Kevin Peterson, Derek Ziegler, Andy Lepkowski, Garfield Goodface, William White Light, Ted McCauley, Sage Ziegler, Josette Ziegler, Devon Saul, Galen Grass Rope, Marcus Powers, Darrin Sazue, Mandy McLaughlin, Mona Laroche, Justine Grass Rope, Martha Estes, Jaden Crazy Bear, Lower Brule High School Graduating Class of 2011 and all the rest of his friends and relatives.