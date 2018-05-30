Funeral services for Ronald L. Moore, 83, of Kennebec, SD were held Thursday, May 24, 2018 at the Kennebec Methodist Church in Kennebec with burial in the Kennebec Cemetery at Kennebec. Ronald L. Moore, 83, of Kennebec, passed away on May 22, 2018 at Sanford Care Center in Chamberlain. Ronald Lewie Moore, son of Lewie and Leola (Paige) Moore, was born December 18, 1934, at Kennebec and was raised on a farm two miles northwest of Kennebec. He attended school from first through twelfth grade in Kennebec. Ronald enlisted in the U.S. Army and served for two years. On September 5, 1959, Ronald was united in marriage to Frances Beth Caslin in Kennebec. To this union, four sons were born Wesley, Scott, Clayton, and Cody. Early in his career Ron worked for Lyman County Highway Department, Kennebec City Maintenance, and then he became manager of Kennebec Co-Op Lumber and Hardware. The family then owned and operated Moore’s Truck Stop from June 1984 until November 1992 when it was sold. In June of 1994, they purchased the Kennebec Co-Op Lumber and Hardware. Within his career, he made many trips with friends driving truck. He enjoyed working with wood and had done so most of his life. Another favorite past time was working with horses with his boys, grandchildren, and close friends. Gratefully sharing his life are his wife Beth of Kennebec; four sons Wesley of Lower Brule, Scott (Beth) of Ipswich, Clayton (Karla Brozik) of Kennebec, and Cody (Heather) of Winner; 10 grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; two brothers Raymond (Jean) Moore of Chamberlain and Lyle (Gay) Moore of Kennebec; a sister Fern (Roger) Best of Brandon; a brother-in-law Phillip Caslin of Sioux Falls, and sister-in-law Kathy Caslin of Kennebec. Preceding him in death were his parents, infant brother Albert David, nephew Russell Caslin, great niece Carli Caslin, mother and father-in-law Donnie and Jennetheve Caslin, brotherin- law Howard and sister-in-law Eva Marie.