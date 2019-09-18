Ronald P. Kirkie S

Ronald P. Kirkie Sr. was born June 3, 1935 at Fort Thompson, SD to Leon Kirkie Sr. and Laura Mae (Shoots The Enemy) Harrison. He attended grade school and some high school in Mitchell before attending school in Fort Thompson where he graduated in 1954. While in high school, Ron played basketball for the Mitchell Kernels and the Fort Thompson Panthers. Ronald enlisted in the U.S. Marines in 1958 at Camp Pendleton in San Diego, CA. He was in combat and fought in Japan during the Korean War. During his enlistment he played on the Marines football team. In 1962, Ronald was Honorably Discharged as a Meritorious Sergeant from the Marines. He then attended Dakota Wesleyan University in Mitchell and the University of South Dakota at Vermillion. In 1958, Ron was united in marriage to Marie Bird. He moved to Cleveland, OH where he worked as a certified Barber. He was employed during the construction of the Big Bend Dam Project. In 1970, Ron married Pearl LeClaire. During his lifetime Ronald loved sports. He was on the Mitchell American Legion Baseball Team, played basketball for many years at the City Hall in Chamberlain, was a South Dakota State Basketball Amateur Player and Inductee, and an inductee of the United Tribes Legends Softball Legion. He organized basketball tournaments in the Tribal Hall and also softball tournaments during the Crow Creek Sioux Pow Wow and Fair for around 25 years. Ronald played a role in the lives of the youth in the area by serving as the Crow Creek Sioux Tribe Youth Program Director, a Dorm Matron for the Pierre Indian Learning Center, Flandreau Indian Learning Center, was on the board of the Pierre Indian Learning Center, was an advocate for the Crow Creek Sioux Tribe Youth Activities and Elderly Program, and a member of the YMCA in several communities. Over the years, Ronald served on many boards including a Buffalo County Commissioner, Law and Order Committee Member, Crow Creek High School Board Member, Sioux Falls Area Director of the United Sioux Tribes, Great Plains Board, probation officer in Fort Thompson, and a counselor at the South Dakota State Penitentiary. Ronald was very involved on the Crow Creek Sioux Tribe Reservation serving as a Tribal Council Member for 18 years, building homes in the Big Bend District with his supervisor Earl Pickner Sr., was instrumental in establishing the Indian Health Service Clinic in Fort Thompson, and helping establish the Lode Star Casino. Ronald's faith in God was important and he was a member of the Presbyterian Church, Diamond Willow, St. Joseph's Catholic Church, and the Baptist Church. His favorite Dakota Hymn was hymn #12. Ronald passed away on September 11, 2019 at Sanford Medical Center in Chamberlain at the age of 84 years. Gratefully sharing his life are his wife of 49 years Pearl Kirkie; Children: Brenda (Joe) Sazue, Jr., Ronnette (Lee) Kirkie Gourneau, Katie (Sanford) Gabe Kirkie, Kally Kirkie, Patti (Leon) Flying Hawk, Tammy Swartz, Debbie Shields, Laurie Hall, Jesse Abernathy Kirkie; grandchildren: Mariah Sazue, Tacea Sazue, Cooper Walton, Ronni Walton, Jag Walton, Jett Yackley, Jolonna Sazue, Joseph Sazue, Ronessa Sazue, Brendan Sazue, Riley Sazue, Austin Cooper Kirkie, Jordan Kirkie, Bethany Kirkie, Josiah Kirkie, Jordyn Kirkie, Cryssa Kirkie, Jylia Fallis, Jace Kirkie, Taziah Fallis, Cadence Kirkie, Jenesis Kirkie, Vilias Fallis III, Cena Kirkie, Kessa Kirkie, Isiah Veo, Tanner Veo, Evette Veo, Stella Veo, Ronald Trey Seeking Land Kirkie. Taelonna Seeking Land, Tayden Seeking Land, Jailyn Veo, Dilynn Veo, Passion Veo, Klynn Veo, Jaryn Veo, Isaiah Veo II, Maria Provost, Tashina Kirkie, Lucy Kirkie, Mike Red Tomahawk, Heaven Kirkie, Teron Sazue, Lamara Howe, Keya Ziegler, Nupa Two Lance, Tania Ziegler, Kyre Provost, Nathan Ziegler, Kaysha Ziegler, Alyssa Flying Hawk, Leonna Flying Hawk, Noah Flying Hawk, Mila Pearl Flying Hawk, Jasara Miller, Jacqueline Swartz, Milani Grassrope, Milaya Grassrope, Nataley Grassrope, Nadiya Kirkie, Michael Redtomahawk, Jr., Laney Redtomahawk, Kathryn Redtomahawk, Mia Redtomahawk, and 16 other grandchildren; siblings: Elnita Rank, Patsy Marquez, Richard Kirkie, Ivy Head, and Melby Kirkie; and many other family and friends. Preceeding him in death were his parents, his son Ronald Perry "Butch" Kirkie Jr., daughter Mary Alice Kirkie, grandchild Kimber Provost, brother Leon Kirkie Jr., and three sisters Menia Mann, Crystal Kirkie, Mavis Kirkie. Ron was one of a kind and giving to all people. Our dad loved his Tribe, fair and equal, greeted all with a handshake and Peace.