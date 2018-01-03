Rose Big Eagle, 70, of Stephan, passed away Friday, December 22, 2017 at her home. Funeral service will be 10:00 a.m., Friday, December 29, 2017 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Fort Thompson. Burial will follow at St. Catherine’s Cemetery, Big Bend. A wake service will be held at 8:00 p.m., Thursday, December 28, 2017 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Fort Thompson. Rose Joyce Big Eagle was born August 3, 1947 to Mildred Rabbit and Grant Big Eagle. She was raised by Edmund St. John. Rose was the second to the oldest of eleven children. Rose attended St. Joseph’s Indian School and her high school years at Pine Ridge. Rose received her G.E.D. and continued her education later in life at Mitchell Vo- Tec for culinary arts. She also attended United Tribes Technical College and studied auto mechanics. In 1996 to 1997, she moved to Albuquerque, New Mexico to help her daughter Skyla with her grandchildren. From 1997 to 2000, she moved again with her daughter to Bismarck to help with her grandchildren so her daughter could attend school at United Tribes Technical College. Rose was kind to everyone. She was always laughing and joking around with whoever came into contact with her. She was always generous. If you needed help, she would help. She was well known for her bread making skills. She would make a few dollars making bread for people that requested it. Rose is survived by her life partner, Donald “Donnie” Grey Owl of Stephan; daughter, Skyla Marks of Fort Thompson; sons: Myron Ford (Flood) of Kansas, Pedro St. John of Fort Thompson, Phillip St. John of Fort Thompson, and Byron Grant of Washington; sisters: Aurora Lundberg, Darla Rabbit, Francine Middletent and Bonnie Sue St. John, all of Fort Thompson and Debbie Johnson of Bismarck; 18 grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her mother, Mildred; her father, Grant; step-father, Edmund; all her brothers: Narcisse Rabbit, Wylie Big Eagle, Darrell Big Eagle, Daryl St. John, and Edmund St. John, Jr.; two sisters: Diane Rabbit-Big Eagle and Bernadette Myers; and a baby son. Thank you to everyone who shared in the life of our mother, sister, grandmother, and auntie Rose. Luze Funeral Home of Highmore has been entrusted with Rose's arrangements. Visit www.familyfuneralhome.net