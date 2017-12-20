Funeral services for Roseanne “Mikki” E. LaRoche, 73, of Albuquerque, NM and Lower Brule, SD will be 10 am Saturday, December 23, 2017 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Lower Brule with burial in St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery at Lower Brule. Wake services will be 7:30 pm Friday at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Lower Brule. Roseanne, affectionately known as “Mikki” or “Rose” by her friends and family, was born in Richmond, California on September 21, 1944 and departed this world on December 13, 2017. She was raised in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Mikki was enrollled in the Kul Wicasa Oyate-Lower Brule Sioux Tribe, Lower Brule, South Dakota. Mikki’s life-long education included graduating from: high school at St. Pius X, Browning Commercial School, and the University of New Mexico, all in Albuquerque, NM; American University, Washington, D.C.; and Lower Brule Community College, Lower Brule, SD. Rose worked throughout her life in the areas of Business and Government across the United States, including Washington, D.C., New York, NY, Los Angeles, CA, Albuquerque, NM, and Lowe Brule, SD. In addition, she was a Silversmith, creating beautiful turquoise jewelry. Rose also taught various classes at the Lower Brule Community College. Rose retired in 2010 from the Lower Brule Sioux Tribal Public Relations and Tourism Departments. Lower Brule, SD. She then moved back to Albuquerque, NM. Rose was a member of numerous civic and professional organizations throughout her lifetime. Most recently, serving as secretary for the Lay Dominicans Chapter, Nuestra Senora de la Montamas, Albuquerque, NM. Mikki also enjoyed reading, sewing, working on her family’s genealogy, and spending time with her family and friends in New Mexico and South Dakota. Rose’s legacy lives on through her family, including: daughter, Thomasine Troy and son, Richard Troy; grandchildren, Nicole Troy, Kaitlyn (Justin) Brand, Alexis Ulibarri, and Thomas Troy; great grandchildren, Emilia Percea (Nicole) and Atticus Brand (Kaitlyn)-to be born in March of 2018; brothers and sisters, Ben W. Thompson, Jr., Helen Thompson, Vincent (Rocky) Thompson, and Catherine (Cathy) Thompson, and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, and friends. Mikki was preceded in death by her mothers, Cecelia LaRoche Howe and Helen LaRoche Smith, her father, Russell (Bud) Smith, sister Barbara (Toto) LaRoche, and Uncle Melvin (Snoz) LaRoche.