Sandra Arlene Dyson, age 75, passed away October 6, 2017 at Bethany Nursing Home in Sioux Falls. Sandra Arlene May was born to Hans & Florence (Wilmarth) May in Mitchell, SD. Sandy attended Moller School in Davison County for her first grade year. The family moved to a farm east of Stickney, SD and Sandy spent her remaining elementary years at the Page School in Dudley Township in Aurora County. After graduation from Stickney High School in 1959, Sandy worked for about a year and then attended Southern State Teacher’s College in Springfield, SD and earned her teaching certificate. She then taught in rural schools near Kimball and Stickney. After her marriage to Richard (Dick) Dyson in 1965, Sandy taught in Chamberlain for four years, moved to Kennebec, and spent the remaining 34 years teaching in the Lyman School District, primarily as a middle school science teacher. During that time, Sandy also served as the middle school principal for three years. While teaching at Lyman, Sandy earned her Bachelor’s degree in education and masters’ degrees in school administration and counseling. Sandy and Dick’s daughter, Melissa, was also born during this time, and Sandy eventually became her South Dakota history teacher and principal at Lyman. A proud moment was when Melissa earned her degree in education. Throughout her teaching career, Sandy became well-known in the state, region, and nation for her contributions to education, especially in the science field. Sandy was rewarded for her work in education with the South Dakota Science Teacher of the Year and Presidential Award for Excellence in Science & Mathematics and a subsequent trip to a State Dinner in Washington, D.C. She was awarded a Fulbright scholarship to Russia to train teachers in setting up science and math curricula. She was enthralled with the Russian people and their culture, speaking frequently about her visits to St. Petersburg and Moscow. After 40 1/2 years of teaching, Sandy retired due to health issues. She underwent a kidney transplant at Mayo Clinic in November 2005, with her cousin, Ruth Larson, as the donor. In January 2006 she was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease, which she battled until her death. Sandy was instrumental in educating her caregivers about proper care for people living with Parkinson’s, whether living in SD or the Rio Grande Valley, TX, Westport Inn Assisted Living in Sioux Falls, and eventually at Bethany Home, where she spent her last 8 months. Sandy loved working in her two huge gardens, reading, and caring for her flowers, especially her roses. She stayed in touch with her family and many friends, whether in person, email, Facebook, or texting. Even during her illness, Sandy kept busy making crafts, sending cards, and buying presents for her great nieces and nephews. She loved hearing stories about all the kids in the family. Sandy is survived by her husband of 52 years, Richard Dyson of Sioux Falls; daughter Melissa Dyson of Kennebec; sisters Donna (Gary) Goldammer of Fairview, TX, and Lorri May of Madison, SD and brother Marlin May of Windsor, CO. Other survivors include her brother-in-law Alan Dyson of Kennebec, and sister-in-law Laurel Roth of Cheyenne, WY; numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews, cousins, and a host of friends. Special mention must be given to Janet, Kenny, Adam and Aaron Schindler; Betty Jean Mertens; Jan Rabern; the Winter Texans, and Pastor Lorri Hope. Sandy’s family sends out a special thank you to the staff at Bethany Home and Asera Hospice Care for their dedication and compassion during her last days on earth. Funeral service were Wednesday, October 11, 2017 at Kennebec Lutheran Church