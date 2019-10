2/4/1941-8/26/2019

Celebrating the life of Sharon (Foltz) Minott. Born in Chamberlain, SD on February 4, 1941 and passed away on August 26, 2019 in San Diego, CA. Preceded in death by parents Lawrence and Florence (Brooks) Foltz. Survivors include sons Kenny of San Diego and Kurt (Isabel) of Colorado Springs, CO. Siblings Carol (Gerald) Schmidt, Lenexa, KS, Linda (John) Pankonin, Lincoln, NE, Curt (Linda) Foltz of Topeka, KS, Richard Foltz of Vermillion, SD and Judy (Lavern) Erikson of Fargo, ND. Memorial service will be held on September 24 at 11 am at United Church of Christ, Chamberlain, SD