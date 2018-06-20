Sherrie Sue Soulek, 57, of Kimball, SD passed away Thursday, June 14, 2018 at her home. Memorial Services are 10:30 A.M. Thursday, June 21, 2018 at Kimball Protestant Parish. A Committal Service will follow at Kimball Community Cemetery. Mount Funeral Home of Kimball is assisting with arrangements. Sherrie Sue (Koranda) Soulek was born on March 4, 1961 to Edward and Corlena (VanDenBerg) Koranda in Chamberlain, SD. She attended Kimball High School. On March 21, 1980 Sherrie was united in marriage to Dennis Soulek at the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Kimball. She held various jobs in Kimball, including cooking for the Kimball Senior Center and working on the production line of The Original Kimball Popcorn Ball. Sherrie also enjoyed bowling and going camping. Grateful for having shared in Sherrie’s life: her husband of over 38 years, Dennis Soulek of Kimball, SD; their eight children: Jamie Soulek, Jesse Soulek, Amanda Soulek, Justin Soulek and Joshua Soulek all of Kimball, SD, Abby Soulek of Louisville, NE, McKenzi Soulek and Zachary Soulek both of Kimball, SD; eight grandchildren: Kori Soulek, Llogan Shields, John Steckelberg, Maggie Steckelberg, Jace Soulek, Jimmy Soulek, Johnny Soulek and Lily Wilson; three brothers: Lawrence (Pat) Koranda of Fort Worth, TX, Robert (Nancy) Koranda of Kimball, SD and Thomas (Sandy) Koranda of Coleman, SD; four sisters: Marlene Koranda of Las Vegas, NV, Marlys Schlicting of Kimball, SD, Sandi (Edwin) Westendorf of Detroit Lakes, MN and Gloria (Perry) Hempel of Kimball, SD; along with many nieces and nephews. Sherrie was preceded in death by a grandson, Jacob Soulek; her parents, Edward and Corlena Koranda; and two sisters: Patricia Stone and Karen Nelson. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family through mountfuneralhome.com.