Shirley Ann Hickey, age 82 passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at Touchmark at All Saints in Sioux Falls, SD. Mass of Christian Burial was held Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at St. James Church in Chamberlain, SD. Shirley Ann Keiner was born on July 14, 1937 at Chamberlain South Dakota to Lloyd and Alvena (Andera) Keiner. Shirley attended country school until her early high school years when she moved in with her Grandmother Minnie Keiner in Chamberlain. Shirley was involved in 4-H and in high school worked as a waitress at the Rainbow Cafe. Shirley attended Chamberlain High School and graduated in 1955. She furthered her education at Mount Marty College in Yankton, S.D., graduating with a teaching degree and returning back to Chamberlain to teach at St. Joseph's Indian School. Shortly after her teaching, Shirley was united in marriage to Clifford Frederick Hickey on August 11, 1956 at St. James Catholic Church. Raising a large family in the late 50's and 60's held fond memories of large gardens, canning and preserving and even selling the mouthwatering watermelons out of the wagon in the campground near the home. Getting ready for Sunday church an ironing board was set up in the living room and after the children were cleaned up, they each were handed a crisp shirt or dress to put on, then instructed to sit still and not get dirty. If one of her daughters couldn't find their doily to cover their head, a kleenex held on with a bobby pin was always a fast fix. Sundays, following church were always spent with family either going to the farm, fishing and camping at Keiner’s bottom or an invitation from Grandma Dorothy Hickey treating the family to breakfast at Al's Oasis. Shirley sewed many of her children's clothing and fond memories of the first store bought clothing items were from JCPenney’s or Montgomery Store in Mitchell, then while there a visit to Prairie Market and a Scotty's treat to cap off the day. An annual family vacation was always taken and although Shirley loved this time spent with her family, she always seemed to be doing most of the work in getting the camper packed and ready and the unpacking and cleaning up following. Together in 1968, Cliff and Shirley started Cliff Hickey Construction and in 1988 built Chamberlain Building Supply where Shirley ran the lumberyard while her husband and young sons operated the Construction Company. Shirley was a devoted wife, loving mother, generous grandmother, homemaker and business women. Shirley was a strong and independent woman who enjoyed helping her husband achieve all their construction ambitions. These accomplishments in turn flourished and opened up many avenues to other related businesses, and to include getting her South Dakota Real Estate Brokers License. After Cliffs passing in 2007, Shirley focused on one last and most rewarding project with the construction and operation as the Director of the Regency Retirement Assisted Living. In January 2015, Shirley received Business of the year award for the Regency Retirement from the Lake Francis Case Development Corporation of Chamberlain. Shirley's love and compassion for the residents was reflected in each relationship she developed and holds them close to her heart. Shirley loved to travel and on her "bucket list" was a trip to Italy to see the Pope which she did with her daughter, grandson and fiancé in 2015. In December 2016, Shirley moved to the Inn on Westport which she enjoyed while catching up on her reading and meeting new faces. Shirley was a wonderful cook and she will always be remembered for her apple pie, pickles, raisin bars and brownies. Her home was always open and she welcomed all of her children's friends as well as personal friends and family. Shirley was a very special women with a warm and welcoming heart to each and everyone she met. Shirley was a member of the St. James Alter Society and later in life an active advocate with the South Dakota Assisted Living Association. Grateful for sharing her life are her eight children, Jeannine Reuer and her husband, Don of Chamberlain, Vance Hickey and his wife, Cheryl of Chamberlain, Bradley Hickey and his wife, Connie of Chamberlain, Michelle Hoesing and her husband, Lyle of Yankton, Terence Hickey and his wife, Sheree of Chamberlain, Warren Hickey and his wife, Deb of Chamberlain, Darren Hickey and his wife, Nicole of Chamberlain, Kristina Lippert and her husband, Allen of Chamberlain; thirty grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; sister, Dorothy Haley-Grimm and her husband, Robert of Bremerton, WA; brother, Bill Keiner and his wife, Ann of Osseo, IN; sister, Annette Jarrell of Tustin, CA; brother Brian Keiner and his wife, Jeannine of Chamberlain; sister-in-law, LouMae Novak of Iowa; and a host of additional relatives and friends. Shirley was preceded in death by her parents, Lloyd and Alvena (Andera) Keiner; her husband, Clifford Hickey; grandsons, Nicholas Taecker and Cole Hickey.