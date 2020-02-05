RAPID CITY – Shirley Mae (Raabe) Triggs, 98, died Wednesday, January 29, 2020.

Shirley was born in Armour, SD. She graduated from High School in Platte, SD and attended Yankton College. In 1941 Shirley married Lester Triggs. They lived in California and Texas during World War II. Shirley and Lester lived in Platte and moved to Chamberlain to start a family. In 1967 the family moved to Rapid City. Mother was active in the Rapid City Hospital Auxiliary, Chapter BF, PEO, Eastern Star and the First Congregational Church.

She is survived by three sons: Douglas (Amy) Triggs, Boulder, Colorado; David Triggs, Boise Idaho; Scott (Vicki) Triggs, Rapid City. Grateful to share her love are five grandchildren: Erinn Looney-Triggs, Moab Utah; Tucker and Piper Triggs Boulder, Colorado; Keri James and Roberta Baldwin, Piedmont. Making preparations for a lifetime of Great Grandma Shirley stories are her six great grandchildren. “Only, your Great Grandma Shirley could convince a doctor to write a prescription that allowed her to eat cookies in her room.”

She was preceded in death by her mother and father; husband, Lester Triggs; sister, Beverly and her husband Harold Wendorff and nephew, Bradley Wendorff

Funeral services will be at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, February 14, 2020 at the First Congregational Church. Visitation will be for one hour prior to services.

A memorial has been established to Storybook Island.

Her online guestbook is available to sign at www. osheimschmidt.com