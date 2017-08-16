Stephan R. Harrison

Funeral services for Stephen R. Harrison, 63, of Fort Thompson were held Tuesday, August 15, 2017. Stephen Russell Harrison was born December 13, 1953 at Chamberlain, SD to Paul Harrison, Sr. and Robert (McBride) Harrison. He attended grade school and high school at Immaculate Conception in Stephan, SD. The majority of his life was spent in the Fort Thompson area working different jobs. Stephan passed away on August 10, 2017 at home in Fort Thompson at the age of 63 years. Gratefully sharing his life are his mother Roberta Harrison of Fort Thompson; four sons Ryan Obago, Dustin Track, Stephen Harrison, and Andrew Harrison; two daughters Vesta and Sasha Track; eight brothers Ed Harrison of Valentine, NE, Ron Harrison of Pukwana, SD, Arnold Harrison of Minneapolis, MN, Kurt Harrison of Fort Thompson, SD, Rex Harrison of Bull Head, SD, Gary Ross of Fort Thompson, SD, Jesse and Chris Harrison of Fort Thompson, SD; five sisters June Harrison of Fort Thompson, SD, Brenda Blair of Ogden, UT, Norma Evans of Denver, CO, Stacey Harrison of Fresno, CA, Lavina Cook of Wagner, SD; and many other nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. Preceding him in death were his father Paul Harrison; son Rapheal Harrison; daughter Shelby Harrison; brother Corby Shoots The Enemy; and sisters Barbara Harrison and Paula Harrison