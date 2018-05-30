Steven T. Stroh, 62, of Las Vegas Nevada, formerly of Chamberlain, South Dakota passed away May 3, 2018, after a brief illness. Steven was born December 15, 1955, to Benjamin and Hattie (Pat) Stroh. He spent his younger years attending Chamberlain Public Schools. In 1975, Steven moved to Minneapolis, MN and began what would become a long career in tour bus driving. In 2004, he moved to Las Vegas, Nevada where he continued his career until health conditions forced him to retire in 2017. He is survived by his three sisters, Beverly (Charles) Reeves; Pamela (Dennis) Martin; Crystal (Ralph) Rank, as well as two halfsisters, Judy Sherman and Sharon Selwyn. He was preceded in death by his father Benjamin in 1965 and his mother Hattie in 2017. A memorial service will be held at a later date at Woodlawn Cemetery in Sioux Falls, SD.