Funeral services for Steven W. Stewart, 57, of Reliance, SD were held Monday, August 20, 2018 at the Reliance United Methodist Church in Reliance, SD with burial in the Reliance Cemetery at Reliance. Steven Wesley Stewart was born August 22, 1960 in Chamberlain to Carrol and Dorothy (Hoffer) Stewart. Steven was the eighth of nine children who grew up on the family farm south of Reliance. Steven attended North Cooper Country School and graduated from Chamberlain High School in 1978. Steven lived on the family farm in rural Reliance nearly all of his life. Steven enjoyed drawing, playing video games, hunting and had a unique interest in pocket watches. Steven loved the cats and dogs he had over the years; he and Max went for endless pickup rides. Steven was known for his calm, quiet demeanor and was never in a hurry when driving. Steven had a love for Chevy vehicles. Steven could listen to any motor run and not only tell you what was wrong, but how to fix it. Steven had a witty sense of humor and could make anyone laugh. Steven took care of those around him. He provided care for his parents as they aged, and assisted his brother with his recent illness. During life’s toughest of moments, Steven could always find something uplifting to share and saw the best in everyone. Steven loved spending time with nieces and nephews; from playing video games, hunting with them, teaching them to drive tractors, going on 4 wheeler rides, or just sitting and talking. Steven most recently worked the past 20 years for Harry K Ford in Winner. Steven courageously fought a 9 month battle with cancer and passed away on August 14, 2018 at his home in rural Reliance at the age of 57 years. Gratefully sharing his life are his siblings, Eileen Wheeler of Belle Fourche, SD, Leland Stewart of Oacoma, SD, Marilyn Robinson and husband DeeJay of Great Falls, MT, Douglas Stewart of Reliance, SD, Donna Stewart and Neil Morris of Olympia, WA, Gordon Stewart of Rapid City, Dennis Stewart and wife Carol of Avon, SD, brotherin- law John Cosgrove of Reliance; aunt Betty Grass of Rapid City, SD; an uncle Daniel Hoffer of Reliance, aunt Gladys Stewart of Reliance; aunt Mary Stewart of Johnson, NE; numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews and cousins. Preceding him in death were his parents, Carrol and Dorothy Stewart, sister Alice Cosgrove, brother-in-law Jack Wheeler and nephew Nathan Stewart. The family would like to extend a sincere thanks to the Sanford Oncology team, Sanford Winner Hospice staff, family, friends, neighbors and all those who assisted in meeting Steven’s wish to remain home throughout his illness.