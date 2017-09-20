Susan Kathryn Willrodt

Born on Dec. 5, 1932 in Chamberlain, SD; died in her sleep on Sept. 12, 2017 in Omaha. Preceded in death by parents, Harold B. and Elizabeth A. (Smith) Willrodt; brother-in-law, Robert Hixson; sister and brother-in-law, Elizabeth A. “Betty” and Francis Wees; sister-in-law, Mary Willrodt; special cousins, Margaret and Mary Byrne; nieces, Callie Jane Willrodt and Mary Kathryn Wees. Survived by sister, Mary Hixson; brother, William Willrodt; nieces and nephews: William Hixson, Anne Hixson, Sara Balcom, James Hixson, Mary Barbere, and Thomas Hixson, Paul Willrodt, Carole Farmerie, Peter, Patrick, Michael, and Mark Willrodt, James, Jerry, and John Wees; their spouses; many grandnieces and grandnephews; and her precious Yorkie, Mati. On Tuesday, the life we know became a little less fun; the life beyond, a little more.

Graveside Service and Interment wer held on Sunday, Sept. 17 at 2pm at Riverview Cemetery in Chamberlain, SD. Memorials to E.P.S. or Masses.

