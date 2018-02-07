Susan Marie Bartscher, 61, passed away on Friday, February 2, 2018 at Hospice of the Hills in Rapid City, SD. Susan was born on January 16, 1957 in Brookings, SD. She graduated from Brookings High School and continued her education at South Dakota State University to obtain her teaching degree. She also received her Master’s degree in Counseling. She worked for many years as a teacher and counselor. She also had a job selling jewelry and eventually worked for Dakota Milestones in Chamberlain, SD. Her hobbies were watching the Minnesota Twins and the Minnesota Vikings, along with visiting her daughter and spending time with her beloved dog, Gretchen. Survivors include daughter, Kelli (Glen) Foltz of Rapid City, SD; sisters, Pamella Kessler of Brandon, SD, Peggy (Jana Carlson) Kessler of Valley Springs, SD, and Beth (Steve) Schwartz of Volga, SD; nephew, Tyler Schwartz; and nieces, Kamryn and Kendall Schwartz. She was preceded in death by her brother, Jim Kessler; and parents, C.A. and Marvelyn Kessler. Visitation will be held from 5 – 7 pm CST on Thursday, February 8 at Rudes Funeral Home in Brookings, SD. Funeral services will be held at 10 am CST on Friday, February 9 at Rudes Funeral Home. Burial will follow at St. Thomas More Catholic Cemetery in Brookings. Memorials may be directed to the Dakota Dachshund Rescue, where she rescued her dog, Gretchen. Donations may also be sent to Pancreatic Cancer Research, which she was very passionate about. Kirk Funeral Home in Rapid City is entrusted with arrangements. An online guestbook may be signed at kirkfuneralhome.com.