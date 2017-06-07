Tammy St. John, 41, of Pierre, left for the spirit world on Saturday, May 27, 2017 at Avera St. Mary’s Hospital in Pierre. Funeral services were held Saturday, June 3, 2017 at St. Catherine’s Church in Big Bend. Tammy Lynn St. John was born to Victor and Letha (Holy Elk Face) St. John on January 21, 1976 at Fort Yates, North Dakota. She grew up in the Big Bend community and the pocket along with many other places including Bismarck, North Dakota and Pierre, South Dakota. She was raised by Victor and Letha along with Solomon and Ruth St. John and Yvonne St. John. She attended Crow Creek High school and Mandan High School. She later attended Job Corps for nursing and culinary arts. The majority of her life was in Pierre, South Dakota which she called home. Tammy had many nieces and nephews she called her own. She loved to cook for everyone. She believed in family and friendship love. She was the bond that brought everyone together with happiness. Her love for volleyball and pow-wows always led her to meeting new people. Tammy was a person that would give anything if it was in her power to do so. She strongly believed in Jesus along with Dakota and Lakota ways. Her memory will be cherished by her father, Victor St. John of Big Bend; mother, Letha St. John of Fort Yates, ND; special friend, Chris Mexican of Pierre; sisters: Tina St. John of Pierre, Nicole St. John of Fort Yates, ND, and Cherish St. John of Fort Yates, ND; brothers: Derek St. John of Sioux Falls and Allen St. John of Bismarck, ND; special niece and nephew: Callie and Kyle Red Tomahawk; and many grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. She was preceded in death by her adopted mother, Yvonne St. John; paternal grandparents, Soloman and Ruth St. John; maternal grandparents, Edwin and Pauline One Horn; and uncles: Keith St. John and Steven Holy Elk Face. Luze Funeral Home of Highmore has been entrusted with Tammy’s arrangements. Visit www.familyfuneralhome.net