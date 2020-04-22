Services for Tanner J. Spears, 27, of Dickinson, ND were held Saturday, April 18, 2020 at the Holy Name Episcopal Cemetery at Fort George, SD.

Tanner James Spears was born June 25, 1992 to Lesley Spears and Jamie Luidahl in Pierre, SD.

Tanner passed away on April 10, 2020 at home in Dickinson, ND.

He attended school at Anne Sullivan Elementary, Patrick Henry Middle School, and graduated from Lincoln High School in Sioux Falls. He attended college at the University of South Dakota in Vermillion, then obtained a journeyman's license to be a certified plumber, which was his occupation for over eight years. He had been employed with Olson Construction and Remodeling and most recently with Shane White Plumbing in Dickinson, ND.

As a junior in high school, Tanner taught himself to play the acoustic guitar from YouTube and quickly became a skilled player, later learning bass guitar as well. This became his favorite pastime, and motivated him to join a band in 2018. Kurt Cobain of Nirvana was one of his musical inspirations.

Tanner maintained a tightknit group of friends from grade school into adulthood. His best friend since third grade, who he considered a brother, is Christian Kool. Christian shared a tribute to Tanner this past week, encouraging us to “love fully and without conditions . . the way that Tanner did,” adding that Tanner “laughed and joked more than anyone I’ve ever met . . and cared deeply about his friends and family.”

Growing up, Tanner had six uncles he looked up to very much who encouraged, influenced, and inspired him in different ways. His Great Grandma Esther Spears also played an important nurturing role in his life, and his Grandpa Pat and Uncle Mike encouraged him in matters of faith and identity.

As a member of the Lower Brule tribe, Tanner identified with Lakota spiritual beliefs, and we know that our relatives who have passed on are welcoming him now on the other side, where he will be at peace. Tanner is preceded in death by his Grandpa Pat, Uncle Mike, Uncle Dan, Aunt Kathy, and Great Grandma Carol. He is survived by his mother Lesley Spears, brothers Caileb Simmons and Kaden Spears, and sisters Tory and Megan Spears.