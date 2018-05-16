Funeral services were April 27, 2018 in Yankton, SD. Interment was Saturday, April 28, 2018 at Riverview Cemetery, Chamberlain, SD. Theodore “Stub” William Turgeon, son of Cesaire and Gertrude (Payne) Turgeon, was born May 5, 1924 at home near Academy, SD and died Tuesday, February 13, 2018 at Avera Sister James Care Center in Yankton, SD, at the age of 93. Ted grew up on the family farm near Academy, SD and farmed with his dad until enlisting in the United States Army during World War II. After the war he worked as a truck driver for a few years and later began working in construction. He lived in Ft. Thompson and Mitchell, SD as well as boulder, Co., until settling in Yankton, SD. Ted enjoyed dancing, working in his garden, and loved rebuilding his 1941 John Deere Tractor. Survivors include his seven children: Ted (Jerry Kay) Turgeon of Omaha, NE; Jane Ann (Craig) hansen of Spirit Lake, IA; Mike (Susan) Turgeon of Rangely, CO; Becky (Andy) Sandoval of Firestone, CO; Mark (Shirley) Turgeon of Thornton, CO; Wendy (John) Turgeon of Carbondale, CO; and Lori Koeck of Ree Heights, SD; several grandchildren and great grandchildren; and his brother Barton Turgeon of Arlington, WA. He was preceded in death by his parents; 2 brothers, Phillip and Ben and sister Pearl.