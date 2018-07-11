Tom Howell, 86, of Stephan, passed away Friday, July 6, 2018 at Avera St. Mary’s Hospital in Pierre. Funeral service will be 10:00 a.m., Friday, July 13, 2018 at Immaculate Conception Catholic, Stephan with Father Christianus Henricks officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will be 2:00 p.m., MT, Friday, July 13, 2018 at Black Hills National Cemetery, Sturgis. Thomas Buddy Howell was born July 26, 1931 in Baltimore, Maryland to Thomas and Lillian (Smith) Howell. He graduated high school in Baltimore. He went on to serve eight years in the United States Air Force; four of those years being stationed in Japan. He was honorably discharge. On March 29, 1956, he married Virginia Touche in Rapid City. To this union, seven children were born: Diego, Kateri, Juan, Martina, Tom, Jr., Tekakwitha, and Christina. The family resided at Fort Thompson for a short time before settling in Stephan, South Dakota. Tom served his whole life as an ordained lay minister in the Catholic faith. He served the Immaculate Conception Church in Stephan; retiring at the age of 82. In his free time, he enjoyed fishing, hunting, helping others, and serving the church. He was a member of Immaculate Conception Church. He is survived by his children: Kateria of Omaha, NE, Juan of Denver, CO, Martina of Milford, PA, Tom, Jr. of Huron, SD, Tekakwitha of Mason City, IA, and Christina of Lake Mills, IA; grandchildren: George Comes Flying, Brandon Comes Flying, Vanessa Voice, Gerrit Voice, John Voice, McKenzie Comes Flying, Darin Klebsch, Alicia Howell, Stephan Howell, Chase Ingledue, Taylor Ingledue, JD Howell, Gavin Howell, Dalton Howell, Ethan Howell, Trent Felicia, and Teanna Dion; many great grandchildren; and siblings: Lenore, Jean, and Harrold. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Virginia in 2004; son, Diego Howell; and great grandson, Dennis Comes Flying. Luze Funeral Home of Highmore has been entrusted with Tom’s arrangements. Visit www.familyfuneralhome.net