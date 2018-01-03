Tressie L. Beck, 89. Chamberlain, SD formerly of the Huron area, passed away Friday, December 22, 2017 at the Sanford Chamberlain Care Center. Her funeral service will be Friday, December 29, 2017 at 1:30 p.m. at the Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church in Huron, with visitation one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow at Restlawn Memory Gardens Cemetery. Tressie was born April 24, 1928 at Virgil, SD to Guy and Eldora (Manor) Horsley. She attended McNeil country school south of Wessington, Wessington High School and received some formal training to teach school. Tressie married Melvin Beck on October 26, 1947 in Wolsey, together they farmed five miles north of Wessington. She also taught school while they were on the farm, she later worked in Miller and Huron. She was a member of various Lutheran Churches through the years, most recently Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church, when she lived in Huron. She had served as superintendent of Sunday Schools and was a member of the South Dakota Cowbells. After retirement Tressie and Melvin enjoyed spending their winters in Yuma, AZ. Tressie enjoyed working with her hands, custom tailoring and making hand sewn clothing for everyone, she was a whiz with a sewing machine. She enjoyed cooking, baking, most craftworks and enjoyed making flower arrangements for weddings and anniversaries for her family members. Tressie is survived by her children; Eugene Beck and Janet Taber, both of Chamberlain; five grandchildren, Lori (Scott) Skoglund, Cindy Jo Taber, Kristi Clement, Cory Taber, Hollie Taber; eight grandchildren, James Hargan, Ian Hargan, Ivory Hargan, Jay Bennit, Dave Clement, Blakey Clement, Oceana Pickner, Titus Pickner; brother, Wayne (Joan) Horsley, Wessington; sisters, Ruth Thomas, Huron, Myrtle Van Asperen, Wessington, Sharon (Roger) Menning, Farwell, TX; brother-in-law, Rennald Stiner, Huron. She was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, infant twin sisters, Melvin, Mary, Keith; husband, Melvin; son-inlaw, Virgil Taber; sisters; Lula Wedge, Alma Plate, Bertha Stiner; brothers-in-law, Leslie Wedge, Dick Plate, Merlyn Thomas and Charles Single.