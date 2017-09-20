Funeral services for Tyrone K. King, 39, of Brookings, SD will be 11:00 am Saturday, September 16, 2017 at the Hickey Funeral Chapel in Chamberlain with burial in the Pukwana City Cemetery at Pukwana. Visitation will be Friday from 5:00 to 7:00 pm at the Hickey Funeral Chapel in Chamberlain.

Tyrone Keith King was born September 24, 1977 to Scott and Venita (Stoll) King. He attended school in Chamberlain and also in Sioux Falls, SD. He later went to the Youth Forestry Camp in Custer, SD where he obtained his GED.

During his relationship with Mandy Cooper two children were born: Brett and Ethan. He later was united in marriage to Tamara Geppert and to this union four children were born: Taylor, Titus, Tyra, and Taya.

Tyrone has worked various jobs in his life with Al’s Oasis, Guaranteed Roofing, Craft Roofing of Sioux Falls, also for Darrell “Boz” Gilman at Gilman Construction, and later Hickey Construction.

At the time of his death he was currently of Disability and resided in Brookings, SD with his fiance’ Kimberly Toucedo.

Tyrone passed away on September 12, 2017 at Brookings, SD at the age of 39 years. Gratefully sharing his life are his fiance’ Kimberly Toucedo of Brookings, SD; six children: Brett, Ethan, Taylor, Titus, Tyra, and Taya; father and stepmother Scott and Judy King of Chamberlain, SD; siblings Shilo King and Scotty King and Alan and Amanda Dixon; stepsiblings Mona, Millie, Monica, Misty, James, Jason, John, Jeff, and Jenzina; uncle Owen Stoll; aunts Mary Felten and Mary Ann Hickey; grandparents Lyal and Delores Stoll; and many other relatives and friends.

Preceding him in death were his mother Venita.