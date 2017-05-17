Funeral services for Victor D. Grass Rope, Sr., 61, of Lower Brule, SD were held Monday, May 15, 2017 at the Lower Brule Community Center in Lower Brule with burial in St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery at Lower Brule, SD. Victor Donovan Grass Rope, Sr. was born to Solomon Grass Rope and Florence Young at home in Fort Thompson on September 15, 1955. Victor was united in marriage to Ellen Kay Smith on February 2, 1973 and to this union six sons and five daughters were born. Victor had many accomplishments throughout his life. He attended school in Stephan, Fort Thompson, and Flandreau Indian School. He attended college in Huron, SD after returning home from the Marine Corp. Victor had achieved jobs as police officer, EMT, motor vehicle operator at Fort Thompson Indian Health Service where he retired in 2002. Victor’s biggest accomplishment and what he took the most pride in was his family. He loved spending time with his kids and create many family get togethers. He was really big on making memories with his family. Every morning he was up with the sun to say his morning Rosary. His faith and belief in God was really strong and he talked to his family about it whenever he could. Victor was known for collecting rosaries and gave them to others as gifts. After his children were grown and had families of their own, he began spending time with his grandchildren whom he absolutely adored, 22 grandchildren with three on the way. They all looked for grandpa every time they came out to his home and would greet them with a smile, a hug, and a treat which he always kept on hand. He made his journey home on May 11, 2017 at his home in Lower Brule, SD at the age 61 years. Gratefully sharing his life are his wife Ellen Grass Rope; five daughters: Allison (Quintin McGhee) Grass Rope of Pukwana, Sharla Grass Rope, Lucinda (Ryan Kirkie) Grass Rope, Memoree (Robert His Law) Grass Rope Leslee (Shylo) Laforge all of Lower Brule; five sons Donovan (Theresa) Grass Rope, Clayton Grass Rope, Alan Grass Rope, Martin (Misty) Grass Rope all of Lower Brule, Benjamin (Peggy Mirreaux) Grass Rope of Huron, SD; a sister Theresa Grass Rope; 22 grandchildren; 3 grandchildren on the way; and many other relatives and friends. Preceding him in death were his son Victor Grass Rope, Jr.; his parents Solomon Grass Rope and Florence Young; two sisters Lucinda Grass Rope- Medicine Crow and Claudia Red Dog; seven brothers Wesley Rabbit, Sr., Robert Grass Rope, Gordon Grass Rope, James Grass Rope, Martin Grass Rope, Merlin “Homer” Grass Rope, and Joseph Red Dog.