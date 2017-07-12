Funeral services for William Charles “Bill” Bowar, 61, of Chamberlain were Saturday, July 8, 2017. William Charles Bowar was born October 16, 1955 at Huron, SD to Alfred and Gertrude (Kopke) Bowar. He was raised in Huron where he attended school, graduating from Huron High School. After high school, Bill attended South Dakota State University at Brookings where he received a B.A. degree in History. Bill worked at several places in the Chamberlain area such as Dakota Milestones, Sanford Care Center, and Al’s Oasis. He enjoyed collecting different items and photography. Bill passed away on July 5, 2017 at the Aurora Brule Nursing Home in White Lake, SD at the age of 61 years. Gratefully sharing his life are his two sisters Carla (John) Alonzo of Longmont, CO and Linda (Allan) Wolfe of Sun City West, AZ; nieces and nephews Aaron and Amelia Wolfe, Matthew Daniel, Christina Marie, and Kathryn Elizabeth Alonzo; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins. Preceding him in death were his parents Alfred and Gertrude; brothers Francis and Jimmy; sisters Sandra and Cheryl; and his grandparents William Matthew and Mary Lucinda Bowar, Charlie Ferdinand and Gertrude Estelle (Moross) Kopke.