William Dane Lonborg died peacefully in Tarpon Springs, Florida on July 31, 2017 of complications from Parkinson’s disease. His wife, Betty Mae Packett Lonborg, followed him in death on August 4, 2017. He was born in Oelwein, Iowa on August 23, 1932, son to Hans Adolf Christiansen (Babe) and Anna Laura Smith Lonborg. He has one younger sister, Rosalee Campbell. The family moved to Kimball, South Dakota where Dane attended Kimball High School and graduated with the Class of 1950. There were 14 girls and 14 boys in his graduating class. Dane played basketball and football with the school team and had many lucrative jobs, including shocking barley and selling fireworks during the summer. Dane graduated from the University of Kansas with a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration in 1954. Following his graduation he was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1954 and received an honorable discharge in 1956. While in the army he taught a fundamentals course to soldiers preparing for the high school equivalency. Once discharged he and his sister Rosalee traveled Europe in his new black 1956 Volkswagen Beetle. In later years, Dane proudly related that this was the only new car he ever bought. Dane volunteered his time to many organizations throughout his life. He was on the Board of Stop the Violence Coalition in Kansas City and truly believed in their slogan “kindness is contagious, catch it.” He delivered Meals on Wheels, taught children basic life safety skills at Safety Town and was an appointed Guardian ad Litem where he devoted time to ensuring the safety of children in homes where families faced a variety of challenges. Dane was a kind, supportive and dedicated man. He will be remembered for his sense of humor and the lasting good memories he created for his family and friends. He believed in philanthropy and the power of a good education and passed that on to his family. Dane truly enjoyed life! He is survived by his sons Kyle Lonborg of Tarpon Springs, FL., Kirke Lonborg and wife Vicki of Bradenton, FL., Kris Lonborg and wife Lillian of Bonner’s Ferry, ID. Grandchildren Dan Lonborg and wife Nicky of Dublin, Ireland, Robin Lonborg and husband Brian Monser of Junction City, KS., Lauren Venera and husband Bob of Ellensburg, WA., and Taylor Lonborg and fiance Andrew Hartman of Seattle, WA. One sister Rosalee Campbell of Woodland Hills, CA. Three nephews of California, Brett Barnes, Todd Barnes, and Scott Barnes. The family suggests memorial donations to a charity of your choosing to honor William Dane Lonborg