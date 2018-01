Funeral services for William M. “Will” Reis, 62, of Reliance SD will be 1:00 pm Friday, January 19, 2018 at the Zion Lutheran Church in Chamberlain with burial in the Riverview Cemetery at Chamberlain. Visitation will begin Thursday at 5:00 pm with a prayer service at 7:00 pm at the Zion Lutheran Church in Chamberlain. Will passed away on January 14, 2018 at his home. In lieu of flowers a memorial will be established.