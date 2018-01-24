Funeral services for William M. “Will” Reis, 62, of Reliance, SD, were Friday, January 19, 2018 at the Zion Lutheran Church in Chamberlain, with burial in the Riverview Cemetery at Chamberlain. William Micheal Reis was born October 11, 1955 in Chamberlain, to Dennis and Arlene (Krech) Reis. He grew up on the White River bottom, where he learned to grow up tough after being bitten by a rattlesnake. He attended Bull Creek Country School through the eighth grade and Chamberlain High School, graduating in 1973. After high school, he attended the University of South Dakota at Springfield for one year. He then returned to the ranch and worked with his father, and continued working there until his death. On October 18, 1980, Will was united in marriage to Pamela Fisher at Winner, SD. They made their home on the ranch. To this union three children were born: Brian, Katie, and Andy. Will was a supervisor of the American Creek Conservation District, a member of the Reliance Jaycees, an RACD charter member, and a member of the Zion Lutheran Church. He was a big fan of the lawn mower races, where he was Brian’s one and only pit man. He took pride in his cattle herd, knowing each cow almost individually. He originally raised primarily Herefords. As markets changed over time, he transitioned to raising more Angus, which he sure cussed a lot more on cattle working days. Will passed away on January 14, 2018, at his home in Reliance after a short battle with cancer. Gratefully sharing his life are his wife, Pam, of 37 years; son, Brian and his wife Jenna Reis, grandson, Briggs Reis, of Plankinton; daughter, Katie and her husband Matt Wiederrich of Sioux Falls; son, Andy Reis, of Reliance. Preceding Will in death were his parents Dennis and Arlene Reis and an infant brother Gerald Reis. In lieu of flowers a memorial will be established.