Anderson and Rossow named to SDHSBA All-State Team

Wed, 07/18/2018 - 5:00am News Staff

Dilen Anderson, was named to the 2018 SDHSBA Class B Academic All-State Team, this spring. Anderson is a graduating member of the Chamberlain Baseball Team.

Sophomore Chamberlain Baseball team member Remington Rossow was named SDHSBA Class B Second Team All State as well as All Region Team for Region 4B.

 

