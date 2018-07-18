Anderson and Rossow named to SDHSBA All-State Team

Dilen Anderson, was named to the 2018 SDHSBA Class B Academic All-State Team, this spring. Anderson is a graduating member of the Chamberlain Baseball Team.

Sophomore Chamberlain Baseball team member Remington Rossow was named SDHSBA Class B Second Team All State as well as All Region Team for Region 4B.

